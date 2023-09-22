Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Is Priyanka Chopra missing cousin's wedding? Report suggests so

Sunday, September 24 is going to witness one of the grand weddings of the industry as Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot. Today, the soon-to-be-married couple flew to Udaipur ahead of their fairytale wedding. Guests were also spotted at the Udaipur airport to attend the functions. Amidst all of this, a new report suggested that the bride's sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra is going to miss the big fat wedding.

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly miss Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding

As per Filmfare's exclusive report, Priyanka Chopra will not be attending her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding due to prior commitments. The Quantico actress attended Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement in Delhi during her visit to India last time. The couple engaged on May 13.

Speaking about pre-wedding activities, a Sufi night was held at the groom's residence in Delhi on September 20. Many Bollywood celebrities graced the private event.

According to a report by India Today, bride-to-be Parineeti's mehendi ceremony is all set to take place today, September 22.

IANS reported that 100 private security guards will be on duty for the grand wedding. According to reports, security guards will also be deployed in four to five boats in Lake Pichola, which will witness the grand celebrations.

Wedding attire details of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti will wear designer Manish Malhotra's designs. A source informed the publication India Today, “Parineeti and Manish share a long friendship. Manish is very well aware of Pari’s style and what she wants for her wedding. Hence, the actress was always clear that she will be a Manish Malhotra bride. Parineeti is going for a basic solid pastel coloured lehenga for her wedding. She will accentuate the look with statement jewellery.”

Meanwhile, Raghav will be wearing his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva's designs in all functions.

