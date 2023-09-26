Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Kachoris to pastries; glimpse of lip-smacking dishes served to guests

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are undeniably an adorable couple. They got married in a lavish wedding in Udaipur on September 24 and are back in Delhi. After sharing beautiful photos from their D-Day, their strong bond is now visible in the videos and sneak peeks circulating on the internet. A new viral video shows the elaborate high tea buffet at the wedding. The food spread was quite extravagant, as evident in the Instagram video. In this clip, the multi-cuisine menu featured a range of dishes, from dim sum to delectable desserts like cakes and kulfi, along with tasty Old Delhi-style kebabs and many more.

A glimpse of food served at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s lavish Udaipur wedding

After the lavish Udaipur Wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on 24 September, a video showcasing a glimpse into the delicious food served at the couple’s wedding is doing rounds on social media. The viral video reveals a diverse wedding menu that included items like hazelnut getaway, dark truffle pastry, falafel with red beetroot hummus, mini burgers, cucumber mini sandwiches, potato wedges, milk cake, aloo pyaaz kachori, and numerous other desserts. HAVE A LOOK:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha grooving together under an umbrella during their wedding ceremony

On September 24, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, dressed in their pastel-colored wedding outfits and exuding royal elegance, exchanged vows at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, surrounded by their loved ones. A viral video shows the adorable couple dancing while holding an umbrella and walking down the aisle amidst the enchanting decor adorned with white flowers. In the video, the night has fallen, and the couple looks splendid in their wedding attire. A camera stand is visible in front of them, suggesting that their delightful gestures were part of a wedding photoshoot. It's clear that Raghav and Parineeti are a perfect match. HAVE A LOOK:

The newlyweds arrived in Delhi on 25 September and happily posed for photos upon their arrival. They were wearing traditional attire, and the bride proudly showed her mangalsutra. They also performed the Griha Pravesh ceremony at their Delhi home. Raghav and Parineeti are planning to have more receptions for their friends and colleagues soon.

