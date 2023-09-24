Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Know all about couple's chooda ceremony, sehrabandi, baraat on boat and pheras

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding celebrations are in full swing in Rajasthan. Ahead of their beautiful wedding, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the couple hosted a grand 90s-themed party on Saturday, complete with treats like cotton candy and chaat for the guests. Following the festivities, the couple will officially tie the knot today in a "pearl white" Indian wedding theme. The pre-wedding ceremonies will commence in the afternoon.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s D-Day

As reported earlier, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's traditional Punjabi wedding will take place today at the famous luxury hotels, Taj Lake Palace and Leela Palace in Udaipur. The festivities will begin with the groom's Sehrabandhi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace and Parineeti's chooda ceremony is also scheduled for the same time at The Leela Palace. The Baraat procession is set to start at 2 pm on a boat and will lead to the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace. The Jaimala ceremony will occur at around 3:30 pm, followed by the Pheras starting at 4 pm and Vidai at 6:30 pm. Following the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav will host a grand reception at 8:30 pm with the theme 'A Night of Amore.'

Parineeti and Raghav arrived in Udaipur on September 22, with Haldi and sangeet functions on September 23, leading up to the pre-wedding and wedding festivities today, on September 24.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s 90s-themed party

As per Pinkvilla’s exclusive report, Well-known Punjabi singer Navraj Hans, famous for his work in Punjabi music, entertained the guests with his performance at Parineeti and Raghav's 90's-themed party today. He sang popular Bollywood songs like Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Punjabi songs at the couple’s big event.

As guests arrived at the party venue, they received a unique cassette with a heartfelt message or description personally curated by the bride, Parineeti Chopra.

Regarding the most crucial element, food, the party offered a variety of enjoyable food items like chaat, maggie, candy floss, and more. There were numerous live food stations, as well as an extravagant spread, to delight the guests at the event.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Daddy Pawan Chopra, Uncle Pawan Sachdeva and Punjab CM spotted; see inside PICS