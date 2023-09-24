Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: 'Ladkiwaale' Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, sister Anam reach Udaipur

Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza spotted at Udaipur airport for the highly anticipated wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Read on to know more.

Written by Prachurya Nanda Updated on Sep 24, 2023   |  01:16 PM IST  |  3.7K
Picture courtesy: Manav Manglani

Key Highlight

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are getting married in Udaipur today. The wedding guest list includes prominent politicians, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attending the event. The list of Bollywood guests is not very long. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and tennis ace Sania Mirza have arrived in Udaipur for the couple's high-profile wedding. 

Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza arrive in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

As Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot today, Manish Malhotra who has designed the bride’s wedding outfits has finally arrived in Udaipur for the highly anticipated wedding of the couple. Not only Manish Malhotra but also former tennis player Sania Mirza, who is close friends with Parineeti Chopra, arrived in Udaipur to attend the actress's wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Sania was spotted at the Udaipur airport this morning with her sister Anam Mirza. HAVE A LOOK: 

