Live

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra sends a message to her 'little one' ahead of her big day

Written by Lubna Khan Updated on Sep 23, 2023   |  08:24 AM IST  |  2.2K
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra sends a message to her 'little one' ahead of her big day
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra sends a message to her 'little one' ahead of her big day
Sep 23, 2023 IST
Priyanka Chopra's message for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Before Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities commence in Udaipur, the actress' cousin Priyanka Chopra shared a lovely message for the couple via Instagram. Priyanka posted a picture of Parineeti chilling a a picturesque location, and wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88." Check it out below! 

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!