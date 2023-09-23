Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra sends a message to her 'little one' ahead of her big day

Before Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities commence in Udaipur, the actress' cousin Priyanka Chopra shared a lovely message for the couple via Instagram. Priyanka posted a picture of Parineeti chilling a a picturesque location, and wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88." Check it out below!