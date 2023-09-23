Live
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra sends a message to her 'little one' ahead of her big day
Highlights
Sep 23, 2023 IST
Priyanka Chopra's message for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Before Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities commence in Udaipur, the actress' cousin Priyanka Chopra shared a lovely message for the couple via Instagram. Priyanka posted a picture of Parineeti chilling a a picturesque location, and wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88." Check it out below!
