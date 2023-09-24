Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Navraj Hans shares details from 90s-themed party; calls them 'down to earth couple'

The much-awaited big fat wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is just moments away. One of the much-anticipated weddings of tinsel town is a grand affair taking place in Udaipur. Several pictures and videos from the couple’s pre-wedding festivities have been creating quite a buzz on the internet. On Saturday, the couple had a 90’s Bollywood theme party which also featured the performance of popular Punjabi singer, Navraj Hans. After the enthusiastic event, the singer was spotted at the airport as he was leaving from Udaipur. He shared some inside deets from the event and gave best wishes to the couple.

Navraj Hans shared some inside deets from Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's sangeet night

Today, on September 24, this morning Punjabi singer Navraj Hans was spotted at the Udaipur airport as he left from Udaipur. The singer looked dashing in all-black outfits sported with black eyeglasses. He completed the look with red sneakers. Navraj also acknowledged the paparazzi as he was all smiles and posed for them.

While talking to the paps, the singer also shared some inside deets revealing that the function was superb. He shared that the event was superb. He said, “It was so much fun. Bahut zabardast Dhamaka hua, sangeet night to pata hi hai aapko fun hota hai…zabardast tha…dhamaka hua bahut der 2.5-3 ghante ka fun tha boht maza aaya. Bahut down to earth couple hai..bahut maza aaya aur bahut pyaar diya unhone sabne boht enjoy kiya continuously naachte rahe. (We had a blast. You know Sangeet nights are so much fun. It was great. We had a fun for continuously 2.5-3 hours. They are a down-to-earth couple’. They treated us with love and we continuously danced for hours)."

Navraj Hans sends heartfelt wishes to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The singer further wished the couple and said, “Hamesha unki Jodi salaamat rahe..unka ishq hamesha salamat rahe ..bhaut khoobsurat lag rahe the dono. I had so much fun…maine gift mein unko sirf gaane sunaye..mera gala abhi tak baitha hua hai…kuch mere sad songs jo unke fav hain vo bhi unhone sune aur 90’s jo meko aate the thode bahut. 90’s ka theme maine Bollywood aur Punjabi ka mix rakha…mujhe 90’s ke songs zyada yaad nahin the. (May god bless them and their love remains forever. The couple looked good together. I had so much fun. I sang songs for them as a gift. I still have a bad throat. Some of my songs which are their favorite, I sang those, and some of the 90’s songs which I knew, I sang. I kept a mix of Bollywood and Punjabi. I don’t remember 90’s songs much), he said while leaving the Udaipur airport.)"

On Saturday, September 23, the married couple to be Kesari actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha hosted a 90’s Bollywood theme party. Punjabi singer Navraj Hans graced the occasion with his electrifying performance on iconic tracks like Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Punjabi songs like Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha among others. Amongst VVIP dignitaries, Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were also seen having a gala time during the celebrations.

