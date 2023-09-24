Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Newly married couple to host two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai?

After four days of anticipation, grandeur, and fun, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially married. It all started when the couple got engaged back in May this year. A couple of days ago, after hosting a soulful Sufi night at the groom’s Delhi residence, everyone, along with the couple flew to Udaipur, Rajasthan the next day to kickstart the wedding festivities. The pre-wedding ceremonies started with Parineeti’s Mehendi, Haldi, and Choora ceremony followed by a get-together lunch and a 90s-themed musical night, later at night on September 23.

Newly married couple to host two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai?

On September 24, everyone was on their toes, making things perfect for the couple who finally got married later in the evening. After their wedding, the couple will be hosting a wedding reception with all their guests in Udaipur before they leave for their homes tomorrow.

According to News18, the newly-married couple will be hosting two grand receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai for politicians and Bollywood celebs.

“The couple will host two reception dinners, one in Delhi and one in. Mumbai. The one in the national capital will see a host of politicians. In Mumbai, Parineeti will be celebrating the next chapter of her life with her film industry friends”

A source also told the publication that the Udaipur wedding didn’t see many stars and celebs as Parineeti wanted only her closest friends to be a part of her big day.

According to the wedding card that went viral online, the couple will also be hosting a reception on the 30th of this month in Chandigarh.

A round-up of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

The band-baaja-baraat was spotted taking a boat to the venue and the couple was clicked trying to conceal their wedding outfits as they headed to another spot for their Jaimala ceremony. The now-married couple took a ride in a vintage car to arrive for their wedding which was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Aaditya Thackeray, and several other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politicians. Celebs like Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, and Manish Malhotra, among others also arrived to attend the royal wedding. Reportedly, the guests will be staying the night over.

“The Chief Ministers will fly out tomorrow morning after having a Rajasthani breakfast spread. The newly married couple will also leave Udaipur tomorrow,” read a report by News18.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Live Updates: Couple is married now; song Kabira plays during her bidaai