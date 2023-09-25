Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Newlyweds make FIRST public appearance as husband and wife in Udaipur

The newlyweds, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the nuptial knot on September 24 in Udaipur. This morning, the couple shared breathtaking photos from their D-day. Ever since then, the fans haven’t stopped gushing over the newlywed couple. Week-long festivities transpired over the weekend after the IT couple sealed the deal. The luxurious wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebs and prominent VVIPs including AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his wife, Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza amongst others. After their wedding, the couple finally made their first appearance as husband and wife and we are simply in awe of the two.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make their first public appearance

A day after tying the nuptial knot on September 24, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first public appearance as husband and wife. The couple was spotted today as they posed at Udaipur Jetty before leaving for the airport. The couple arrived by boat from the Leela Palace, the luxury hotel where the wedding took place yesterday. #Ragneeti walked toward the end of the jetty and acknowledged the paparazzi. The newlyweds were all smiles and greeted paps with folded hands.

During their first public appearance, Parineeti glowed in a pink tunic top with blue denim jeans. She matched the top with her pink choora. On the other hand, Raghav looked absolutely handsome in a white shirt with black pants. He also opted for black eyeshades. Have a look:

The couple will now fly back to Delhi. Notably, as per a report published in News 18, the new couple in town will be hosting two grand receptions, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai, for politicians and Bollywood celebs. A source was quoted as saying, “The couple will host two reception dinners, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The one in the national capital will see a host of politicians. In Mumbai, Parineeti will be celebrating the next chapter of her life with her film industry friends.”

The source further added that not many stars and celebs could see the Udaipur wedding as the actress wanted only her closest friends to be a part of her big day.

If we go by the wedding card that went viral online, the couple will also be having a reception on the 30th of this month in Chandigarh.

