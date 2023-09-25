Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Newlyweds perform Griha Pravesh ritual at Delhi residence; PICS

Earlier in the day, the newly married celebrity couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally shared wedding photos, giving everyone a peek into their big day. The photo album showcased the several beautiful and emotional moments they went through as they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. The ever-so-bubbly Parineeti looked the happiest while her husband, Raghav couldn’t get his eyes off his beautiful wife. After wrapping up all the festivities and finally exchanging vows, the couple reached the groom's residence where Parineeti's griha pravesh ceremony took place.

Parineeti Chopra officially does Griha Pravesh at Raghav Chadha’s home

Pinkvilla got hold of exclusive images of the newly married couple officially making an entry at Raghav's residence in Delhi. Parineeti looked like a breath of fresh air in a neon green suit. Her pink chooda, vermillion on her forehead, and the diamond-studded mangal sutra accentuated her bridal glow. The groom was also dressed in his traditional elements as he sported a short plain brown kurta paired with white pants. He completed his look with a printed waistcoat on top. Before the arrival of the shaadi-shuda couple, the politician’s Delhi residence was lit up beautifully and covered with floral décor to welcome them home. Every family member gave a warm welcome to them.

Take a look:

Parineeti and Raghav penned an emotional note after their wedding

Giving everyone a glimpse of their royal wedding in Udaipur that took place on September 24, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra wrote an emotional note on Instagram. Captioning the photo album, the couple revealed they waited for this day for a long time. They wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now.”

Several B-town celebs including Pari’s cousin sister, actress Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, and Arjun Kapoor, among others quickly took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the newlyweds on their new journey together. The couple is expected to host a wedding reception on September 30 in Chandigarh, followed by two grand parties in Delhi and Mumbai.

