Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Politician Sanjeev Arora arrives in Udaipur; extends wishes to couple

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have currently taken over social media by storm. That’s because as we write, the couple is enjoying their pre-wedding functions in Udaipur, Rajasthan with their families and close friends. If we go by the invite that went viral online, today is when Parineeti's Choora ceremony was scheduled in the morning at The Leela Palace. From Celebrity astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar to Sania Mirza, a lot of public figures are expected to be a part of the merriment. Recently, Politician Sanjeev Arora was clicked arriving in Udaipur for the royal wedding.

Politician Sanjeev Arora arrives in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

If you don’t remember Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjeev Arora then let us jog your memory. He is the politician who was the first one to publicly congratulate the soon-to-be-married couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. His tweet went viral after the engagement of the couple making their secret relationship public. Well, the politician has made it to Udaipur and is very much a part of the star-studded guest list of the royal wedding. Arora was recently spotted at Udaipur airport with his wife, taking a car to the venue location. While interacting with the paparazzi, the politician extended his warm wishes for the couple for their union. He said, “I’m very happy. I pray to God that the couple stays happy and the wedding goes smoothly. We are here to attend the wedding that’s happening in the same place.” When asked what gift is he going to give the couple, the politician replied, “Let something be a secret.”

Take a look:

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

After wrapping up work commitments, Parineeti Chopra flew to Delhi to host Sufi night for their close one which was also attended by Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra, and her sister. Retired cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also spotted at the musical night held at Raghav's Delhi residence. Soon after, the couple flew to their wedding location Udaipur. Today, a majority of the pre-wedding rituals will be held in two luxurious venues: The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace. Tomorrow, September 24, is when the couple will tie the knot.

