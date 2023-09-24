Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Prep for couple's big day starts in full swing; WATCH inside video

The much-anticipated day of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding has finally arrived. The couple flew from Delhi to Udaipur a few days ago and have since been actively engaged in various pre-wedding ceremonies. Now, just hours before they tie the knot, a video showcasing the assembly of their wedding set-up has surfaced. The elaborate preparations suggest that Raghav and Parineeti are set to have a luxurious and dreamy wedding celebration.

Preparations for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s grand wedding are underway

Today, on September 24, actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are set to get married at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur. The couple, who got engaged in a beautiful ceremony in Delhi earlier this year, are hosting a grand and opulent destination wedding. Videos of their wedding preparations have emerged on social media, showing a large crowd busy assembling the framework and mandap. Have a look:

Details about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s pre-wedding 90s themed party

On the night of September 23, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hosted a grand celebration with a 'Let's party like it's the 90s!' theme. The couple's party outfits have already made waves, with Raghav looking dashing in a black indo-western outfit and Parineeti dazzling in a silver lehenga. The photos were shared by Punjabi singer Navraj Hans, who performed at the event, entertaining guests with a mix of Bollywood classics and Punjabi hits.

Exclusive information from Pinkvilla reveals that at the entrance of the party venue, each guest received a special cassette featuring a heartfelt phrase or message personally curated by the bride, Parineeti. As for the food, the party featured chaat counters, maggie counters, candy floss stands, and various other fun food items. Live counters and a lavish spread were also part of the gala night's culinary delights.

Today's wedding schedule includes the Baraat procession at 2 pm, the Jaimala ceremony at 3:30 pm, the Pheras at 4 pm, and the Vidai at 6:30 pm. Prominent figures including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, designer Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, and others have already arrived at the wedding venue. Fans are eagerly anticipating the official pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony. Stay tuned for more updates!

