Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Preparations begin in full swing at groom’s residence in Delhi; WATCH

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and political leader Raghav Chadha are just days away from tying the knot. The couple is reportedly getting married on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. However, before their grand destination wedding, some rituals are expected to take place in Delhi.

Parineeti flew to Delhi yesterday, where her fiancé came to receive her at the airport. Today, paparazzi captured a video that shows preparations underway outside Raghav's residence in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding preparations kick off in Delhi

On Monday, September 18, the paparazzi captured a significant gathering of individuals outside Raghav Chadha's residence in Delhi. They were actively involved in arranging the tent structure and unloading additional materials from a truck to transform the home for wedding festivities. These preparations indicate the enthusiastic efforts being put forth to ensure that the wedding celebration is a grand and memorable affair. Have a look:

As previously reported by ETimes, Parineeti, Raghav, and their respective families are presently in Delhi, engaging in pre-wedding ceremonies like Ardas and Kirtan. In a delightful addition to the celebrations, the Chadha and Chopra families are also planning a cricket match as part of the festivities before they make their way to Udaipur for the wedding. Parineeti and Raghav share a common passion for cricket, and their love for the sport was evident when they attended an IPL match together earlier this year.

More details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Pinkvilla previously reported that Parineeti Chopra had finished all her work commitments to fully dedicate herself to her upcoming wedding with Raghav Chadha. After the pre-wedding rituals in Delhi, the couple will head to Udaipur with their families and friends for their grand wedding. According to India Today, the schedule includes Parineeti's Choora ceremony on September 23, followed by a themed party in the evening. On the following day, Raghav's Sehrabandi will take place, and the Baraat will commence from the Taj Lake Palace and proceed to The Leela Palace for the main wedding ceremony. A reception gala is planned after the Pheras and Vidai.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all updates about Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Vicky-Katrina, 5 couples who tied the knot at jaw-dropping destinations