Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra showers ‘blessings’ on couple’s first PICS

The most awaited Punjabi wedding of the year transpired over the weekend and we couldn't stop gushing over it. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who have been in the news lately for their fairytale love story, and now, their gala wedding, have set serious couple goals. In a treat for RagNeeti’s fans, the duo have now shared a sneak peek into their big day, as they made an official announcement of their wedding and we can’t take our eyes off their cuteness. After the post received showers of love and blessings from fans, Parineeti Chopra’s sister Priyanka Chopra also poured blessings on the adorable duo. Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra drops ‘blessings’ on RagNeeti

It seems like this Monday, we won’t have any Monday blues as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s official marriage announcement post is here and needless to say, Mr and Mrs Chadha are the cutest couple in town. Sharing pictures of the fairytale wedding on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra captioned the post, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..” Decked up in minimal golden and white colored co-ordinated outfits, we absolutely couldn't take our eyes off of the brand new Mr and Mrs Chadha!

As fans dropped wishes for RagNeeti’s wedding, the next in line is none other than Parineeti Chopra’s sister Priyanka Chopra as she commented on the post, “My blessings always” and dropped a few emoticons including the red heart and fire. Notably, Piggy Chops missed the wedding for reasons best known to her.

Fans go ecstatic as RagNeeti tie the knot

Dropping the official wedding announcement post on Monday morning, RagNeeti’s fans are going gaga and yes, we too are one of them. After Parineeti dropped the post along with the wedding pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to wish the adorable duo. “Cheers to the new beginnings #soulmates,” a fan stated and another fan wished her saying, “Love love and only love”. Other comments that followed read, “Congratulations to Mrs.Chadha”, “congratulations pari” and “Many Congratulations Pari; Rab Rakha!”