Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra wishes her cousin amid reports of her skipping the wedding

Priyanka Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra share a great bond. They are often seen hyping and cheering for each other on social media. Earlier this year, Priyanka flew down to Delhi to attend Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony in May. Priyanka, her brother Siddharth Chopra and their mother Madhu Chopra marked their presence at the engagement ceremony. Now, Parineeti is gearing up for her big day, and will tie the knot with Raghav Chadha in Udaipur tomorrow. Reports on the Internet suggest that Priyanka might skip the wedding as she has prior commitments. Amidst all this, PeeCee has sent a special message for her 'little one' Parineeti, and Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka Chopra wishes her 'little one' Parineeti Chopra ahead of her wedding with Raghav Chadha

On Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a lovely picture of Parineeti chilling at a picturesque location. She is seen in a black one-shoulder top with multi-colored pants, and a beige hat, with a drink in her hand. Sharing the lovely picture, Priyanka sent a lot of love to her 'little one' ahead of her wedding. "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88," wrote Priyanka. Check out her Instagram story below!

Will Priyanka Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur?

This message from Priyanka Chopra comes amidst reports claiming that the Desi Girl might be missing Parineeti and Raghav's big day in Udaipur. As per Filmfare's exclusive report, Priyanka Chopra will not be attending her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding as she has prior work commitments. However, there is no confirmation yet, as certain other reports also suggest that she is likely to arrive with her daughter Malti in Delhi, and then reach Udaipur today.

While there is no confirmation about Priyanka Chopra attending the wedding, her mother Madhu Chopra was spotted arriving at Udaipur yesterday. She was seen wearing a bright, multi-colored co-ord set as she landed in Udaipur, and waited for her car. She posed for the paparazzi for a few pictures.

