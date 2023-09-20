Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth arrive for Sufi night

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha earlier this year in a beautiful and private ceremony held in May. Their wedding has been highly anticipated, and the moment is finally here as Parineeti is set to tie the knot with her fiance this weekend in a dream wedding in Udaipur. The pre-wedding ceremonies have already kicked off in Delhi, and Raghav's residence in the city has been beautifully decorated for the festivities. Parineeti arrived in the city just a few days ago to participate in these rituals. Tonight, a Sufi night is planned, and preparations have been ongoing throughout the day. Guests have begun to arrive, and among the early arrivals were Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth arrive for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Sufi night

On September 20, a Sufi night was organized as part of the pre-wedding celebrations for the impending wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The event took place at Raghav’s Delhi residence, which was beautifully adorned with golden lights and a decorated entrance gate. Guests began arriving for the ceremony, and among them were Parineeti’s aunt, Madhu Chopra, and her cousin, Siddharth Chopra. Madhu Chopra looked stunning in an elegant white ethnic suit adorned with floral designs, while Siddharth opted for a stylish black Indo-western ensemble. They both graciously posed for the paparazzi. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding: Lavish theme to scrumptious menu, know all about couple's big day