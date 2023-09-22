Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding; Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra arrives in Udaipur-PICS

The 'Punjabi Wedding of the Year,' featuring Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha is just around the corner. The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart tomorrow in Udaipur, and this morning, Parineeti and Raghav were seen arriving at the city of lakes. As Raghav and Parineeti landed in Udaipur, they received a grand welcome at the airport. The dhol beats, and huge hoardings welcoming Raghav and Parineeti set the right tone for celebrations. Now, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has also arrived in Udaipur for the grand wedding.

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra arrives in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding

The paparazzi spotted Madhu Chopra at the Udaipur airport as she arrived with other family members. She was seen wearing a funky, brightly colored co-ord set that featured a short kurta and loose pants. She had dark sunglasses on, and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, reports are rife that Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra will be leaving for Delhi today. According to a report in India Today, PeeCee will arrive in Delhi tomorrow morning, post which she will head to Udaipur for Parineeti and Raghav's wedding. She will be accompanied by her daughter Malti.

Priyanka Chopra and her family were also present for Parineeti Chopra's engagement with Raghav Chadha in May. While Priyanka is excited to be present for Parineeti's wedding with Raghav, she will fly back right after the wedding due to her work commitments. Meanwhile, PeeCee's hubby Nick Jonas will give the wedding a miss due to the ongoing Jonas Brothers’ tour.

About Priyanka Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding festivities will be held at The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. It will commence tomorrow with the Mission Raniganj actress' Choora ceremony, followed by a luncheon for guests, and a 90s-themed party. On 24th September, Raghav's Sehrabandi will take place at the Taj Lake Palace, followed by Baraat procession. Post the jaimala ceremony and pheras, the couple will host a grand reception in the night.

As per reports, Parineeti will opt for a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her big day, while Raghav will wear his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva's creations for all his wedding festivities.

