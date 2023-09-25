Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann drops inside PIC with couple, Arvind Kejriwal

In a lavish ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the enchanting duo of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha officially became a married couple on September 24. Today, the internet is treated to a delightful glimpse of their wedding through captivating photos shared by the couple themselves. Their social media posts swiftly set off a wave of excitement, garnering congratulations from Bollywood celebrities and wedding attendees alike.

Numerous candid photos from the various ceremonies have also emerged online. Adding to the excitement, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who graced the occasion, has now shared a fresh photograph featuring Raghav, Parineeti, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra on their wedding

On Monday, September 25, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram to extend his congratulations to the newlyweds, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The photograph captures the couple in their splendid wedding attire, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as well as AAP leader Sanjay Singh, gracing the frame. In the caption, written in Punjabi, he expressed his best wishes, saying, "Congratulations to younger brother @raghavchadha88 and Parineeti Chopra for the new journey of life.... May the couple always be safe... May happiness and joy on faces remain like this..." Have a look:

Arvind Kejriwal conveyed his wishes to the couple on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "God bless both of you with a very happy married life..." Parineeti's film industry colleagues like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more also showered love on them.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding announcement

Earlier this morning, Raghav and Parineeti shared their official wedding announcement along with dreamy photographs with the caption which reads, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time.. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.” The couple exuded regal elegance in their pastel-colored ensembles. Furthermore, their reception attire was unveiled last night, with Parineeti gracefully adorned in a soft pink saree and Raghav looking dapper in a black tuxedo.

For more inside pictures from the wedding, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: First look of newlywed couple from reception OUT