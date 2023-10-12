Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Reception: Aaditya Thackeray gives glimpse of 'cool' boys in tuxedo; PIC

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur's The Leela Palace in a fairytale setting. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. The newlyweds have been showering with warm wishes on their new beginning since then. Now, a while ago, Indian politician Aaditya Thackeray dropped a new picture with the groom from the wedding reception and penned a 'cool' caption.

Aaditya Thackeray posts new picture with Raghav Chadha from latter's wedding reception

On October 11, politician Aaditya Thackeray took to his Instagram and dropped a new picture with Raghav Chadha. The picture is from the wedding reception of Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. Sharing the picture, the politician wrote, "And this one with the groom @raghavchadha88 Are we cool enough?" In the picture, two of them can be seen looking handsome in black tuxedos. Take a look:

Earlier, he also shared pictures with Parineeti and Raghav from their wedding. The first picture shows Aaditya posing with the newlyweds. and the newlyweds can be seen flashing their bright smiles. The second picture shows Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other politicians and notable members having a delightful moment at the wedding event.

Sharing the pictures, Aaditya wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to you both. Wishing you a lifetime of joy, good health, and love!"

Apart from Aaditya, respected politicians such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Sanjeev Arora, as well as celebrities such as Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, etc. attended the RagNeeti wedding.

Meanwhile, for the wedding day, the bride opted for a mesmerizing beige-colored lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, and, Raghav wore an ivory sherwani designed by his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Aaditya Thackeray extends congratulations to newlyweds with PICS