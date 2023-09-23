Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Sania Mirza CONFIRMS attendance at couple’s big day: ‘My turn to...'

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s big fat Punjabi wedding is on the way and has sparked elation in the air. The euphoria is unmatchable as Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding is something that her fans have been looking forward to, for a considerable period of time. As the Ishaqzaade actress is set to tie the knot with her “perfect partner”, several guests have begun arriving to join the duo in their grand celebrations. While we had exclusively reported earlier that tennis player Sania Mirza might rejoice the grand Udaipur wedding too, Sania has now shared a picture with Pari, giving her “the biggest jhappi” and confirming her presence at the wedding.

Sania shares picture with Parineeti giving her ‘the biggest jhappi’

Sania Mirza took to her Instagram stories on Saturday afternoon and shared a picture with bride to be Parineeti Chopra, radiating girl power! Their bond seems completely evident in the delightful picture as the duo embraced in a hug, while Parineeti made a goofy face. Captioning the photograph, Sania wished ‘the beautiful girl’ congratulations and shared a cute note. “Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the Biggest jhappi,” penned Sania and confirmed her attendance at the grand Udaipur wedding.

Notably, we had earlier exclusively reported that the legendary tennis player might mark her attendance at the most awaited Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding in Udaipur which will happen tomorrow, information of which was given to us by a source close to the development. Now, with this Instagram story, it seems like Sania is all pumped with energy to attend Parineeti's wedding.

Check what Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has to say on the couple’s married life

Renowned celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has revealed positive predictions for the most loved celebrity couple in town, Raghav and Parineeti, stating that the duo have the potential to evolve into a truly great couple, setting the bar high for the rest. He also mentioned that their maturity, love and respect for one another sets them apart from the rest.