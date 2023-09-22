Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Sneak peek at stunning decor and venue; WATCH

On Sunday, September 24, one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings is going to be taking place as Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are going to tie the knot. Today, the couple flew to Udaipur for their wedding, and guests were also seen at the Udaipur airport to join the celebrations. While the mehendi ceremony is taking place today, here’s a look at the wedding venue, The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding venue

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are soon going to tie the knot on Sunday, 24 September at The Leela Palace, Udaipur located at the bank of Lake Pichola and Taj Lake Palace, which is located in the middle of the same lake. Here’s a look at both the wedding venues located opposite to each other. HAVE A LOOK:

Parineeti Chopra’s wedding decor

Parineeti Chopra’s mehendi ceremony is currently taking place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremony is being attended by the actress’s close friends and family. Today, one of the fan clubs of the actress, parineetichopra_obsession, took to their social media to share a glimpse of the wedding decor. The picture showcases a path adorned with many white flowers and a purple carpet laid down. HAVE A LOOK:

Priyanka Chopra to miss out on sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

According to an exclusive report of Filmfare, Priyanka Chopra won't be able to make it to her cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra's wedding because of some prior commitments. She had earlier attended Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement in Delhi during her last visit to India. The engagement took place on May 13, this year.

Regarding pre-wedding festivities, there was a Sufi night at the groom's house in Delhi on September 20 and numerous Bollywood stars attended the intimate gathering.

Details of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding attire

Parineeti will be dressed in outfits designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. A source informed India Today, “Parineeti and Manish share a long friendship. Manish is very well aware of Pari’s style and what she wants for her wedding. Hence, the actress was always clear that she would be a Manish Malhotra bride. Parineeti is going for a basic solid pastel coloured lehenga for her wedding. She will accentuate the look with statement jewelry.”

Meanwhile, Raghav will be dressed in outfits designed by his uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, for all the functions.

