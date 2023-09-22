Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Taped cameras, 100 guards; Deets of tight security at venue-Report

It seems like the most awaited wedding of the year is here! We can’t stop dancing and rejoicing as our favorite actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are all set and pumped for ‘The Punjabi wedding’ of the year. The couple is set to tie the knot and the duo’s fans can’t keep calm as they will soon get to see Pari become a fairy in real life too on her big day very soon. Now, it is being reported that the most awaited wedding of the year is going to have tight security with 100 private guards and blue tapes on phones rule. Let’s take a look at what a report says about the security arrangements at the venue.

Will Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding have 100 security guards? Check what reports have to say

According to a report by IANS, the royal Punjabi wedding is slated to comprise tight security as 100 private security guards are being deployed. Hotel Leela Palace will witness grand celebrations. Reportedly, the celebration venue will have security guards deployed on four to five boats in Lake Pichola. The report further stated that the jetty will also have special security deployed.

Parineeti-Raghav’s wedding to have no phone policy, claims report

According to a report by India Today, Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding will witness a no-phone restriction for the guests. Notably, a source close to Pari told the portal that limited people, which will only include family and close friends of the bride and groom, have been invited to the ceremony. The source further stated that the wedding ceremony will be extremely private and confidential. Furthermore, the report by IANS mentioned that blue tapes will be pasted on mobile cameras to prevent pictures and videos from being clicked and recorded.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Couple looks resplendent as they jet off to Udaipur with family-WATCH