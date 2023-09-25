Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: UNSEEN pic of new bride and groom goes viral; fans gush over them

For the past few days, social media has been buzzing with joy for the Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding. The endearing couple finally tied the nuptial knot on September 24 in the City of Lakes, Udaipur. The grand Punjabi destination wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebs and prominent VVIPs. Amongst the attendees were AAP Supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Aaditya Thackeray, Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra and others. After a long wait, the couple finally treated the fans with the official wedding pictures from their D-Day. All the pictures are a fairytale saga which one really can’t get enough of. Apart from these pictures, we’ve caught our hand on an unseen picture from the couple’s wedding.

An unseen viral pic of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra goes viral

Amongst the official wedding pictures shared by Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on their social media, an unseen picture from their wedding day is also going viral on the internet. The couple in their wedding outfit was clicked in a candid moment. The two can be seen holding each other’s hands and having a hearty laughter. Have a look:

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the newlyweds

Soon after the post went viral, fans couldn’t stop drooling the over the newlyweds. A fan commented, “So Cute” while another fan poured red heart emojis.

A third fan wrote, “Congratulations mam”.

In addition to this, an inside picture of AAP leader, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has also been ruling the internet. In the photo, the two can be seen posing for the cameras and are all smiles as they get clicked along with one of the guests at the wedding.

Take a look!

On September 25, #RagNeeti took to their social media handle and shared the first official wedding pictures from their fairy-tale wedding. The pictures are a testament to the two head over heels in love. The special post was captioned with a sweet note which read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. (sparkling red heart emoji)” Have a look:

It is worth-mentioning that #RagNeeti made minimal is beautiful in trend as they opted for soft hued outfits. While Manish Malhotra designed the dreamy outfits for Pari, Raghav’s uncle and popular designer, Pawan Sachdeva designed all the outfits for his special day.

