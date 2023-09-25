Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and others congratulate

Finally, the lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now officially married. The couple took their relationship to the next level after the big fat grand wedding in Udaipur on September 24. For a couple of days, several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities were creating quite a buzz on social media. Fans were eagerly waiting for the dreamy official wedding pictures, and this morning the couple has finally ended the wait. The fairytale wedding of #RagNeeti was attended by dignitaries including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Harbhajan Singh with wife, Geeta Basra, and Sania Mirza amongst others.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding pictures are straight out of fairytale

The official wedding pictures shared by the couple are straight out of a fairytale. For their D-day, while Parineeti Chopra opted for a beige embroidered lehenga designed by ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra which was accessorized with the emerald heavy necklace. Raghav, on the other hand, opted for a white sherwani with a matching turban. The dreamy photos exude sheer elegance and class. Along with their first pictures, the couple penned a beautiful note that read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. (sparkling heart emoji)

Take a look!

Check out celebs’ reactions

Soon after the newlyweds shared the official pictures, their friends and family members flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages and best wishes. Celebs including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Bhumi Pednekar showered love on the couple. Neha Dhupia commented, “Congratulations you two … here’s to the best and the best lives together (accompanied with red heart and infinity emoji)”, veteran actor Neena Gupta wrote, “Congratulations” while Anupam Kher commented, “Congratulations! Love and prayers always. (heart eye and aum emoji)

In addition to this, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Anushka Sharma amongst others took to their social media handle and shared stories to shower love on the newly-wed couple.

Take a quick look!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding details

The highly anticipated wedding of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha took place in Udaipur on September 24. The couple tied the nuptial knot in the presence of their close family and friends. Two luxury hotels namely, The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace were booked. While the groom, Raghav’s Baraat procession left from The Taj Lake Palace on boats for the main wedding with a picturesque view of the sun in the background.

It is worth mentioning that, Raghav’s outfit was reportedly designed by his uncle, Pawan Sachdeva, who is a fashion designer and Parineeti’s outfit was designed by ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

