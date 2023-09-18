Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Vicky-Katrina, 5 couples who tied the knot at jaw-dropping destinations

Another extravagant celebrity wedding is on the horizon as Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra prepares to marry political leader Raghav Chadha. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Delhi earlier this year. Reports suggest that Raghav and Parineeti are set to have a lavish wedding on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. As we eagerly anticipate their wedding, let's take a glimpse at some other celebrity destination weddings from the past.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Italy

One of the most iconic celebrity weddings, remembered for its timeless aesthetics, was the union of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Their opulent wedding took place at the Borgo Finocchieto heritage villa in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. It was an intimate affair that resembled a fairytale. Preceding the wedding, the couple indulged in various festivities, including engagement, sangeet, and mehendi ceremonies.

For the wedding itself, Anushka looked resplendent in a beautiful blush pink lehenga, while Virat wore an ivory sherwani, both of which were meticulously designed by Sabyasachi. The couple later hosted grand receptions in both Delhi and Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' enchanting three-day destination wedding in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur left everyone in awe. The festivities commenced with the Haldi ceremony, followed by the colorful mehendi, and then the lively sangeet, which was reminiscent of a Bollywood movie, complete with songs and skits.

The couple exchanged vows in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Priyanka donned a stunning red Sabyasachi lehenga for the Hindu ceremony and a graceful Ralph Lauren gown for the white wedding.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Lake Como, Italy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their wedding in November 2018 at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, by honoring their distinct cultures. For the Konkani ceremony, Deepika chose a brocade silk Kanjeevaram sari, while for the Sindhi ceremony, she dazzled in a stunning red and gold Sabyasachi lehenga.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in December 2021. The three-day celebration saw their close friends and families come together for a grand affair. Along with traditional ceremonies like Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet, the couple also had a vintage-style pre-wedding photoshoot. On December 9, they took the pheras with Katrina looking resplendent in a red traditional bridal lehenga designed by Sabyasachi.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

The Shershaah couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, tied the knot on February 7 this year at the magnificent Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sidharth looked dashing in a gold sherwani, while Kiara donned a stunning ivory and pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The wedding was attended by their families and close friends, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and others. A grand reception followed in Mumbai to celebrate their union.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s upcoming in Udaipur Rajasthan

As per India Today, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's forthcoming wedding is set to be a two-day celebration. The pre-wedding rituals will be conducted on September 23, followed by the grand wedding on the next day, themed 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' These ceremonies will unfold at The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all updates about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to tie knot on September 24; Wedding invite, venue, theme details REVEALED