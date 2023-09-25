Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Why did Karan Johar MISS the couple’s big day? Here’s what we know

This weekend was all about Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha! Inarguably, Parineeti and Raghav have set the bar soaring for couple cuteness a bit too high and fans can’t stop going gaga as the actress recently got married to Raghav Chadha in the most indelible manner. From a scrumptious menu to minimal haldi decor, Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding is undoubtedly quite memorable. While the big fat Punjabi wedding witnessed the presence of several guests taking part in the duo’s big day celebrations, filmmaker Karan Johar was seen missing from the same. Let’s dig into what made Johar skip Parineeti’s big day.

Karan Johar skipped Parineeti’s wedding due to ‘family emergency’, says report

While guests including fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann marked a tick in the attendance list of the actress and politician’s wedding, filmmaker Karan Johar was seen missing from the duo’s wedding festivities. A report by Zoom TV quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Karan had every intention to attend the wedding as he is very fond of both Parineeti and Raghav. He was set to fly down to Udaipur on Sunday when a family emergency forced him to cancel the intended wedding festivities. Sad, because he had planned all his clothes for the functions so elaborately.” Notably, Parineeti Chopra’s sister and actress Priyanka Chopra too, could not make it to the wedding for reasons best known to her.

Want to know more about ‘RagNeeti’s’ wedding? Let’s dive into the details

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress and politician Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 leaving their fans elated. The main theme for the gala wedding ceremony was ‘Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding’. For the outfits, while Raghav Chadha opted for his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva’s designs, details about Parineeti Chopra’s bridal attire are yet to be disclosed. However, it is believed that she donned a Manish Malhotra bridal outfit.

