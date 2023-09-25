Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Wikipedia updates newlyweds couple's relationship status

One of the most awaited weddings took place in Bollywood as actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur's The Leela Palace. The private wedding was graced by the couple's close family members and friends. Their first look after the wedding is already out on social media. However, the couple has yet to post their wedding pictures officially on their social media accounts. Amidst all this, Wikipedia updated the couple's relationship status online.

Wikipedia updates newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship status

Before Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share their official wedding pictures, Wikipedia updated their relationship status online. Their names as each other's spouses have been added to their respective Wikipedia pages. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see pictures of them as husband and wife. Have a look:

First look of newlyweds RagNeeti from their reception is OUT

The first glimpse of Parineeti and Raghav's wedding reception has surfaced on social media.

The actress looked simply gorgeous in a soft pink saree. She accessorized with an exquisite silver necklace, earrings, and rings. Parineeti went for a minimalistic makeup look. The fresh touch of sindoor in her parting looks absolutely stunning. The pink choora and mehendi are going perfectly with her look.

On the other hand, Raghav opted for a sleek black tuxedo featuring a black bowtie. His hair was neatly slicked back. Have a look:

According to News18, the newly-married couple will be hosting two grand receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai for politicians and Bollywood celebs. A source told the publication, “The couple will host two reception dinners, one in Delhi and one in. Mumbai. The one in the national capital will see a host of politicians. In Mumbai, Parineeti will be celebrating the next chapter of her life with her film industry friends."

