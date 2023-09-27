Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Delhi, Chandigarh receptions canceled? Here’s when they’ll host one in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot on September 24, in a wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Their wedding was attended by their close friends, family members, politicians such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Aaditya Thackeray, as well as celebs such as Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and Harbhajan Singh. There were reports that the couple will host wedding receptions in Chandigarh and Mumbai. Meanwhile, some reports claimed that they will also host a reception in Delhi which will be attended by politicians. However, looks like there has been some change.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to host one grand reception in Mumbai on THIS date

As per a report in News18, the wedding receptions that were to be held in Delhi and Chandigarh have now been canceled. Instead, the newlyweds Parineeti and Raghav will host one big reception party in Mumbai. A source told the entertainment portal, “The party in Chandigarh and Delhi stands canceled as of now. Parineeti and Raghav will now be hosting their friends in Mumbai. The party is set to take place on October 4.” The report also claimed that Bollywood celebrities and Parineeti’s co-stars will be attending the reception in Mumbai. Parineeti reportedly only wanted her closest friends and relatives to be a part of the wedding in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra’s cousin Priyanka Chopra could not attend the wedding in Udaipur due to work commitments. PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra were present for Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding festivities.

Priyanka, however, shared lovely pictures of Parineeti and Raghav from the wedding and penned a heartfelt note. “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra,” wrote Priyanka.

