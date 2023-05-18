Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement: Actress’ father tears up; Couple looks elegant in new PICS

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged at Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13, 2023. The engagement ceremony was attended by the couple's friends, family members, and loved ones. Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi specially to attend her cousin Parineeti's big day. A number of politicians such as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Aditya Thackeray were also seen arriving for the engagement ceremony. On the very same day, Parineeti dropped some dreamy pictures from her engagement with Raghav, and wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!" Now, the actress has shared another set of pictures from their engagement ceremony, and they are simply too beautiful.

Parineeti Chopra's father tears up in unseen pictures of her engagement with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have dropped some more pictures from their engagement ceremony, and they thanked Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji for their presence. The first picture shows Parineeti and Raghav with folded hands, while the next one shows them seated next to each other, with their families seated behind them. The third picture shows Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra tearing up in the background, while other pictures show Parineeti and Raghav looking incredibly happy at their engagement. "Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us," wrote Parineeti, while sharing the pictures. Take a look!

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra commented on the post, and wrote, "A casual Papa tearing up in the background is the highlight," to which a fan replied, "I was about to say that. This is such a beautiful moment Give hugs to Uncle from our side." Meanwhile, Sahaj Chopra, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and others dropped heart emojis on Parineeti's post.

Meanwhile, after their engagement, Parineeti posted a note of gratitude which read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.” She gave a special shoutout to friends in the media, being there through the day and cheering for them.

