Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's 'not-so-traditional rituals' ahead of wedding were all about 'incredible moments'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had a fairytale wedding on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple who has been receiving lots of love from fans and Bollywood celebrities for their new beginning, recently shared their wedding video which won the hearts of everyone. Now, a while ago, Parineeti and Raghav shared videos and pictures of pre-wedding rituals and they were all about incredible moments.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha share glimpses of pre-wedding rituals

On October 1, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their respective Instagram and dropped pictures and videos capturing the moments of their pre-wedding rituals.

Sharing the glimpses, Parineeti wrote, "Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!"

Revealing the list of the activities they did, the actress continued, "Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game) The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side."

In the end, she added, "Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered." Take a look:

On the other hand, Raghav also shared some pictures and videos from the pre-wedding rituals. He wrote, "Our pre-wedding “rituals”, which included games like musical chairs, lemon & spoon race, the three-legged race, and a friendly game of cricket, were truly delightful. While the Chadhas didn’t emerge as winners in these games, we certainly won the hearts of the Chopras, especially Pari’s, who has become the most loved member of our family. Of course, some of us were left with battle scars!" Have a look:

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The private wedding was graced by notable politicians, Sania Mirza, and others. Reportedly, the couple is set to host their wedding reception on October 4.

