Parineeti Chopra reacts to a meme on her upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga; Asks ‘Who did this?’

The teaser of Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga dropped yesterday, and it showed Parineeti embarking on a fearless mission for her nation in a race against time. The teaser garnered a lot of praise from the actress’ fans, who flooded the actress’ comments section with encouraging messages. As is the case with everything on the Internet, the teaser of this film also ended up becoming the internet’s meme fodder, and fans shared some hilarious and creative memes by using pictures and video clips from the teaser of Code Name: Tiranga. In fact, Parineeti herself shared a hilarious fan-made meme and shared that she couldn’t stop laughing.

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram and posted the meme which compares two looks of Parineeti. One was from a glamorous photoshoot, while another showed Parineeti’s bruised face from the Code Name: Tiranga teaser. The fan used the ‘Ghar se nikalte hi…’ meme template for these pictures, and the resulting meme is hilarious! Parineeti shared the meme and couldn’t believe the memes have already started flooding in. “HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA I CAN’T I shot that scene in -12 degrees guyssss #CodeNameTiranga #MemedAlready,” wrote Parineeti.