Parineeti Chopra REACTS to paps saying 'Kabhi aaiye hamare Jiju ke saath bhi' at airport-WATCH

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha last month. Their wedding took place in Udaipur Rajasthan and received extensive media coverage. Recently, the Mission Raniganj actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport where the paparazzi asked her to come with her husband. Her reaction was priceless.

Parineeti Chopra snapped at Mumbai airport

Recently, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai Airport as she was on her way to Delhi to attend the Lakme Fashion Week. As she got out of her car, her red sindoor caught everyone's attention. Later on, one of the paparazzi asked her, "Kabhi aaiye hamare Jiju ke saath bhi (please come with our brother-in-law also sometimes)". This left the actress in splits.

Check out the video!

Parineeti Chopra shares pictures from her haldi ceremony

Recently, Parineeti shared several unseen pictures from the haldi ceremony of her wedding with Raghav Chadha. In the pictures, the actress had donned elaborate earrings, hand jewelry, and a jeweled headband as she looked stunning. The AAP politician, on the other hand, opted for a white kurta pajama. The couple was smeared in halid as Parineeti planted a kiss on his cheek. In another picture, her excitement is visible on her expressive face.

Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several high-profile politicians like Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Rajyasabha MP Sanjay Singh. After the wedding, a reception gala took place on the same night. Priyanka Chopra couldn't attend the wedding but she sent her wishes to her sister via social media. Later, the couple returned to New Delhi where she performed the Griha Pravesh ceremony. She has now returned to Mumbai to resume her acting work.

Parineeti Chopra on the work front

Workwise, she was last seen in the biographical survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Directed by Tinnu Suresh Desai, the film stars Akshay Kumar and is based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster where an engineer named Jaswant Singh Gill (played by Kumar) saved around 65 trapped miners. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Rajesh Sharma among others. The film opened to a positive critical response but failed to create an impact at the box office.

She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as the titular Punjabi singer and Parineeti plays the role of his wife. Its teaser dropped a few months ago and was well received. The film will be released next year on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra’s excitement is palpable in unseen PICS with Raghav Chadha from Haldi ceremony