Parineeti Chopra recalls putting 15 kilos for Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh; 'Anything for you Imtiaz sir'

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her role in Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated upcoming film called Chamkila. This marks the first collaboration between the actress and Imtiaz, and it's expected to be an exciting project to look forward to. On Monday, actress Parineeti Chopra shared a video from her gym session along with a detailed message discussing her preparations for the role in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie, Chamkila, with her fans and followers.

Parineeti Chopra shares a video of her preparation for Chamkila

Today on December 4, Prineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her gym session talking about her preparation for her role in her upcoming film Chamkila directed by Imtiaz Ali. In a video of her intense workout, the Kill Dil actress disclosed that she gained 15 kgs for her role in Chamkila, where she portrays the late Punjabi folk singer Amarjot Kaur. Her message explained this transformation.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir’s studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix) Music and Food. That was my routine. Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio, and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role Many more inches to go. #Chamkila #ImtiazAli #Netflix.”

More about Parineeti Chopra’s Chamkila

Earlier this year, Imtiaz Ali revealed his latest project through a teaser – a biopic about the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who tragically lost his life at the age of 27 in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's top-selling artist during that period. In the film, Diljit Dosanjh takes on the lead role, and Parineeti Chopra is also part of the cast.

The teaser begins with the text, “Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27.” Displayed on the screen. Towards the conclusion of the teaser, we catch a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh portraying Amar Singh Chamkila, addressing a crowd.

