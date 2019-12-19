Parineeti Chopra REMOVED as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao brand ambassador thanks to her Anti CAA Tweet?

Parineeti Chopra recently took to Twitter to stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Soon after questions about her position with Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao came to the spotlight.

Bollywood is speaking up against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Over the past few days, several Bollywood stars have taken to social media and raised their voices against the act. was one of them. The Girl On The Train star took to Twitter and took a stand against CAA. "If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC," Parineeti tweeted.

While several Twitter users applauded her stand, people began speculating that the actress has been removed as the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padha campaign. Tweets suggesting that Parineeti's recent tweet against the CAA might have cost her the position of the brand ambassador of the campaign.

However, that is not the case. The actress was the face of the campaign but only in 2015. She ended her stint with the campaign in 2016. Sakshi Malik, Rio Olympics bronze medalist, took over the position in 2016. Pinkvilla has reached out to Parineeti's team for a statement.

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

The confusion over Parineeti's position comes days after Savdhaan India's Sushant Singh was removed from his position as the host of the show. Fans were quick to associate his removal with his stand against CAA. However, the channel clarified that their decision has nothing to do with his personal views.

