Parineeti Chopra reveals how she knew Raghav Chadha was the one; Actress drops NEW engagement pics

After a lot of speculations, actress Parineeti Chopra finally announced her union with AAP leader Raghav Chadha recently. On May 13, the duo got engaged in Delhi with their close friends and family members in attendance. Days after the engagement ceremony, the actress shared a new bunch of pictures from the ceremony on Monday morning. She also revealed that she met Raghav for a breakfast date and she knew he was the one for her.

'Our engagement party was like living a dream'

The new pictures feature Parineeti and Raghav's entire families. In one of the pictures, Parineeti and Raghav are seen posing with her brothers while in another picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen putting a tika on Raghav's forehead. She also posted a picture in which she is all emotional while Raghav is wiping her tears. Going by the pictures, it seems like Parineeti's family even performed for the couple at the intimate engagement ceremony.

Along with the beautiful pictures, Parineeti wrote a heartfelt note. She went on to call Raghav a 'wonderful man'. She also called him her 'home'. Her post read, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans and friends were seen reacting to them. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Congratulations And God bless both of you on this beautiful journey that lies ahead....! Much love Pari." Her brother Shivang wrote, "The sweetest reminder of that day!" Her mom Reena Chopra dropped red heart emojis. Fans were seen calling them 'best couple'.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly tie the knot in October this year. The couple has not yet officially announced their wedding plans.

Work front

After Uunchai, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila next. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role.

