Parineeti Chopra reveals if work being offered to her differs now as she is a politician’s wife; reflects on 'patriarchal mindset'

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Amar Singh Chamkila led by Diljit Dosanjh. She has been basking in the success of the biographical drama since then. Only recently, the actress opened up about the work offers coming her way after the film’s release. She also revealed if the approach of filmmakers has changed towards her after her marriage to AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra talks about the kind of films she has been offered after marrying Raghav Chadha

Speaking with Indian Express, Parineeti Chopra was asked if the work being offered to her has differed after getting married to Raghav Chadha, considering she’s a ‘politician’s wife'.

In response to this, the actress was quick to say, “No, not at all!” Parineeti mentioned that the first question that came in was if she was going to continue working. She pointed out a “strange and clichéd patriarchal mindset” further adding that she has been working (post-marriage). Thus, people stopped asking her those questions as well.

“There’s always that patriarchal thought that a woman will get married and stop working. I don’t know why that happens. What has work got to do with your marriage? So, anyway, that stopped. I have given my biggest blockbuster hit after my marriage (chuckles). I think people kept quiet after that,” the actress said.

Chopra further revealed that she has been getting “better work” after Amar Singh Chamkila's release as people look at her “contribution” to their film and not whether she is married or an unmarried person.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023, in a lavish destination wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

Parineeti Chopra on how Amar Singh Chamkila's success is impacting films being offered to her

Further, Parineeti reflected on how the film’s success has translated into the kind of projects she is offered. To this, the actress stated that “it has been amazing” as she has been getting different kinds of roles.

She articulated her belief, expressing that her performance as Amarjot in the film gave directors a chance to see in her that they haven’t seen in any film before.

The Ishaqzaade actress went on to recall how a director called her and said, “There was something in your eyes throughout the film. When I was writing my film, I never thought of you, but I watched Chamkila, and now I can’t think of any other actress than you to do this film.”

Chopra asserted had she not played Amarjot Kaur, directors wouldn’t have been able to see her “in a new way.” Thus, she calls working in the movie a “big plus” for her.

Parineeti Chopra expresses happiness in fans' reaction to her performance in Amar Singh Chamkila

During the same conversation, she also expressed her happiness over the change in fans’ point of view about her.

In her words, “Amar Singh Chamkila has given me reviews that I didn’t think would happen. Everybody is saying Parineeti Chopra is back. That has been the true meaning of Chamkila’s success for me. That’s the true award for me, that people feel I am back.”

The actress further credited Imtiaz Ali for bringing out the performance from her, which she never realized existed in her. Hailing him as “an artist,” Chopra highlighted that Imtiaz was convinced to see her fit into the character, despite looking at her previous works.

Parineeti hailed the filmmaker for giving her “exactly opposite” of what she had done and supporting her. “As an actor, I can wish for it, hope for this to happen, but it takes a director or a producer to actually physically sign you,” she remarked.

Parineeti Chopra has yet not announced any new project since the release of Amar Singh Chamkila.

