Parineeti Chopra reveals THIS actor encouraged her to do live performances in addition to hubby Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra recently made heads turn when she stepped on the stage for her first-ever live concert. Her decision to become a singer apart from being an actress and managing 2 careers at the same time has come as a pleasant surprise for the fans. Although she has sung songs in some of her films in the past finally singing in her first-ever live concert is a different achievement altogether. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about what got her to take this decision.

Parineeti Chopra revealed signing Chamkila as she was getting to sing

Parineeti Chopra revealed that it was a culmination of 25 years of thoughts, dreams, and planning that led to this moment. We all know that her next film is going to be Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila. This film is a biopic based on the life of popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamika headlined by Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti plays the role of Amarjot Kaur, and she had to sing multiple songs in this film. Revealing one of the main reasons she signed this film was because she was getting to sing some 15 songs for it.

The actress further revealed that it was during the shoot of this film that her Chamkila co-star Diljit Dosanjh heard her sing and asked her to pursue live performances. Everyone around me used to constantly put this thought in my head that I could be on stage.”

Parineeti expressed that not just Diljit Dosanjh and everyone on the sets but her husband Raghav Chadha also encouraged her to sing. “Raghav has known me for only some time, yet he suggested that I should do live shows. He told me that I should have done this five years ago.”

Parineeti Chopra on handling two careers after marriage

In the same interview, Parineeti Chopra spoke about handling two careers acting, and singing at the same time at a point when she has embarked on a new journey in her personal life itself. She said that just because she is married it does not mean that she must slow down. She wishes that people would not put everyone in that slot as different people have different marriages, life, and relationships.

Parineeti further added that some people work even on the day they are getting married. Talking about her marriage with Raghav Chadha, the actress admitted that her marriage is different as they both live in different cities. But she also said, “Our marriage does not affect work and work does not affect our marriage. Everything has to go hand-in-hand. It is one life which has all these departments in it and all of them are simultaneously running.”

Parineeti Chopra expresses that she wants to pursue two careers at the same time as it is an exciting challenge to take. “I will work hard. I am getting into the skin of a musician and learning more about the world of concerts. I don’t want to ruin it by overthinking. I am going to juggle it.” She reveals that she has a different mindset from other actors. She feels that all these things are just a part of her life and not her entire life.

