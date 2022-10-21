Parineeti Chopra REVEALS why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal for Imtiaz Ali’s film

Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine after the Uunchai trailer got a positive response. The film which celebrates lifelong friendship also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the film is slated to release on November 11. Well, apart from this, the actress has more films lined up in her kitty. But recently, she mentioned that she has rejected Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal for Highway director Imtiaz Ali’s film. In an interview with India Today, Parineeti revealed the reason but she also calls it ‘part and parcel of life’.



Choices all that matter:

Talking to the web portal, the actress said that such things happen and it is okay. “It is a part and parcel of life and we all make choices. You make the choice that is right for you,” she was quoted saying. However, after she opted to be no more part of the film, South star Rashmika Mandanna is doing it. Pinkvilla has reported that she is all set to work in Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited next titled Chamkila. It is a biopic on Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The filmmaker has reportedly already met the late Punjabi singer's son Jaiman Chamkila and his wife Amanjot Kaur. While several actors were in the race to headline the biopic, reports have stated that Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly come on board.