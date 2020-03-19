Parineeti Chopra’s birthday wish for brother Sahaj comes as a perfect treat for Throwback Thursday; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra took to social media to share adorable childhood photos with her brother Sahaj Chopra on the occasion of his birthday. The photos surely are shelling out major sibling goals. Check it out.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone as they give everyone a chance to make the person feel special and our Bollywood stars often pour their heart out on social media in such cases. Speaking of this, actor took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her brother Sahaj Chopra. Often, Parineeti shares unseen and adorable photos with her brother and they end up going viral all over the internet as her fans love it.

On Thursday, however, Parineeti picked the most special photographs with her brother from their childhood and penned a heartfelt wish for him. In one of the photos, we get to see the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star as a toddler with her brother. In another photo, the actress is seen as a teenager and in school uniform while posing with Sahaj. Parineeti even shared an adorable photo with him where they can be seen playing on the swings as kids. Pari summed up the photo series with a cute photo of little Sahaj.

She captioned the photos as, “Happy birthday MY LIFELINE! Baaki phone pe boloongi @thisissahajchopra.” Parineeti’s photos with her brother come as the perfect treat for throwback thursday and fans can’t get over the cuteness of the two.

Check out Parineeti’s photos with her brother:

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with . The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is a black comedy. It was supposed to release on March 20, 2020. However, owing to the theatre shutdown across the country in several states, the release of Arjun and Parineeti’s film was postponed. A new date is yet to be announced. It is being produced by Yash Raj Films.

Credits :Instagram

