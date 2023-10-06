Parineeti Chopra said 'I love you' first; reveals in adorable video of her 'swagat' at Raghav Chadha's house

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding celebrations continue to enchant us. The couple, who tied the knot in a fairytale-like ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, provided a glimpse into their wedding through an adorable video. Following the heartwarming wedding video, a new clip now offers a delightful peek into the bride's Bahu Swagat at her new house in Delhi. The video not only showcases the newlyweds’ connection but also offers exciting revelations about their love story. It also highlights Parineeti's heartwarming bond with her in-laws.

Parineeti Chopra’s Bahu Swagat after her wedding to Raghav Chadha

A new video has surfaced, providing a glimpse into the grand welcome of Parineeti Chopra at her new house in Delhi, just a day after her wedding to Raghav Chadha. Parineeti looked stunning in a lime green suit, while Raghav embraced an indo-western look. The video captures Parineeti's genuine surprise and excitement as her in-laws orchestrated a grand welcome with decor, firecrackers, and dhol. The festivities continued with traditional rituals like the ring finding ceremony and fun games, unveiling exciting revelations.

Parineeti revealed that she was the first to express the words 'I love you' in their relationship. Raghav, in a sweet moment, welcomed her to the Chadha family, stating, "Now you are a Chadha." Parineeti expressed her admiration for her new family, describing them as the best in the world and acknowledging the special way they make her feel like a queen. It's a heartwarming video that showcases the joy and celebration surrounding the couple's post-wedding festivities.

Parineeti also shared the video on her Instagram Stories, expressing her sentiment with the caption, "The best family ever (heart emojis)."

