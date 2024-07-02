Parineeti Chopra says Amar Singh Chamkila is not ‘PR or fake’ hit; calls its success ‘lifetime achievement award’

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila was a massive success not just in India but globally. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, this biographical drama enjoys an IMDb rating of 7.9 and was unanimously declared a hit by both audiences and critics alike. The leading lady of the movie has now called the feat a lifetime achievement award and opined that its success isn’t PR-created.

Parineeti Chopra calls Amar Singh Chamkila’s success a genuine feat

While speaking to Indian Express recently, the Ishaqzaade actress shared that even though the lifetime award comes after almost 50 years of service, Parineeti feels that the two years she gave to Amar Singh Chamkila were her lifetime. She said, “It is like a lifetime achievement award. This one truly feels like that because it feels like a genuine, bonafide, authentic true hit. It is not a PR hit; it is not a fake hit.”

Chopra feels that the movie was genuinely liked by people and nothing more than that can be a better parameter than that in today’s time. She also feels that her character of Amarjot Kaur was also something out of this world and the performance that it brought out of her was something even Parineeti didn’t know existed within her.

Parineeti Chopra believes an actor suffers when they don't believe in a film or a role

In the same interview, the Kesari actress called herself a ‘prime example’ of the same and shared how she did movies for all other reasons other than her role and performance. When sometimes it was for a co-actor, other times it was for a director, and all of those times for different and wrong reasons.

Parineeti Chopra feels that because the audience expected a ‘big performance’ from her and she failed to deliver it, she had to face negative feedback. Citing the example of Amar Singh Chamkila and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Chopra added, “Whenever I have done a film where I was showing them (the audience) the performance that they believe I can deliver, it has always worked.”

Amar Singh Chamkila is available to stream on Netflix.

