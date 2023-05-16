Parineeti Chopra says 'Bridesmaid’s duties coming up' as she reacts to Priyanka Chopra's congratulatory post

Parineeti Chopra finally put the speculations to rest after she officially announced her engagement to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The duo got engaged on May 13 in Delhi in the presence of close friends and family members. Her sister and global star Priyanka Chopra too arrived from London to be a part of her big day. Priyanka even shared a congratulatory post for Parineeti and Raghav on social media. The newly engaged actress has now reacted to Mimi didi's post.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to Priyanka Chopra's congratulatory post for her and Raghav Chadha

Priyanka shared Parineeti and Raghav's picture from their engagement ceremony on her Instagram handle. She also offered a glimpse of the ceremony by dropping inside pictures. Along with the pictures, PeeCee wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!" Have a look:

Earlier today, Parineeti reacted to Priyanka's post. She replied, "Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!" In no time, fans noticed her comment and started reacting to it. A fan commented, "Good one." Another fan wrote, "Awww."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Parineeti and Raghav shared a heartfelt note and thanked everyone for the love. Their note read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it is amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours started after they were clicked enjoying a dinner date in the city in March this year. Reportedly, they will tie the knot later this year in October.