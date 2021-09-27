Parineeti Chopra shares a breathtaking snapshot of her dive from Maldives vacay

Parineeti Chopra took off to the island nation of Maldives last week with her family and has since then been living it up. The actress has been sharing some breathtaking photos from B-town's favourite holiday destination. While earlier she sent social media into a frenzy with her bikini photo, Parineeti on Monday shared a stunning scuba diving shot.

Look like the actress is professionally learning how to scuba dive with her brother. The breathtaking snap featured Parineeti in the sea as waves splashed around and the sun was shining down on her. Sharing the picture, Parineeti captioned it, "In between dives Our boat is now crossing a big channel to go to the next location. Till then, we catch up on sleep, rest, play games and gear up for the big dives! More coming soon." The actress is truly living the mermaid life.

Take a look at 's scuba diving experience:

Earlier, Parineeti had taken to Instagram to drop a gorgeous top-angle selfie from the Maldives. In the picture, the actress is seen clad in a sultry red bikini, as she lies down by the water. She has minimal makeup, making her look fresh. Parineeti wrapped up the look with some dainty golden earrings. Sharing the picture, Parineeti wrote, “Sunburnt” followed by a red chilli emoji.

The photo left her fans in awe of the actress while sister Priyanka Chopra asked if the snap was inspired from her London photos. Click the link below to see Parineeti's stunning bikini look.

