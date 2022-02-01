Parineeti Chopra shares her thoughts on Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill; Says she 'admires her journey'

Parineeti Chopra is quite candid when it comes to her fans. The actress, who recently made her debut on the small screen, is quite active on her social media and gives her regular life updates there. Recently, Parineeti hopped onto the trend and did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram. And trust us when we say this, the activity got us one step closer to understanding Parineeti as a person. She shared her thoughts on celebs such as Shehnaaz Gill and even gave an insight into her relationship with her sister, the global sensation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

When a fan asked Parineeti what she thought of Shehnaaz Gill, the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress kindly replied that she admires the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's journey on the show," Parineeti wrote. In her reaction story, she also mentioned the TV personality, actress, and singer. Later, when her fans questioned about what she thought about her elder cousin Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti was all praises for her dear sister. Her response reflected how much love she has for Priyanka. She wrote, “Star for the world. Real, big sis for me. I am the eldest sibling of my brothers, so she is the ‘older sibling’ for me.”

Check Parineeti's story:

In her Q&A with followers, Parineeti also wrote that she'd want to collaborate with Tiger Shroff who is an action superstar. Moreover, she also adorably asked her current co-judge on Hunarbaaz Karan Johar to get her a rishta. She wrote, “Bhala karega Johar, dhundega mera shohar”

