Parineeti Chopra shares PIC from Maldives after wedding to Raghav Chadha; says 'Not on my honeymoon'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding unfolded as a beautiful ceremony last month in September, set against the picturesque backdrop of Udaipur. Since then, the actress has been shuttling between Delhi, which she now affectionately calls her 'new home,' and Mumbai for work commitments. Recently, Parineeti shared a new picture from her vacation in the Maldives and clarified that she is not on her honeymoon.

Parineeti Chopra is ‘not on honeymoon’ in Maldives

On Monday, October 16, Parineeti Chopra treated her Instagram followers to a breathtaking picture of the beach at her Maldives hotel. The photo captures her arm reaching out toward the scenic view while holding a beverage, elegantly displaying her pink choora. She humorously captioned the picture with, "Not on my honeymoon. #GirlsTrip." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s destination wedding

After an extensive search for the perfect wedding venue following their engagement and numerous airport sightings, Raghav and Parineeti settled on Udaipur for their grand wedding ceremony. They tied the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur, with some rituals taking place at The Taj Lake Palace.

In their official wedding announcement on social media, the couple shared enchanting pictures from their jaimala and pheras, offering the world a glimpse into their joyous moments. The heartfelt caption accompanying the images read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..”

On their special day, Raghav and Parineeti were enveloped in the warmth of their family and loved ones. The wedding was graced by the presence of high-profile political leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and others. Notable personalities like Sania Mirza and Harbhajan Singh were also in attendance. However, Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the wedding festivities.

The pre-wedding ceremonies were marked by elaborate celebrations, featuring a blend of fun games, traditional rituals, and vibrant dance and music, creating a joyous and festive atmosphere.

