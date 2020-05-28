  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Parineeti Chopra shares a picture reminiscing the old days of no social distancing

Amid lockdown, actress Parineeti Chopra is missing the days of no social distancing.
5864 reads Mumbai
Parineeti Chopra shares a picture reminiscing the old days of no social distancingParineeti Chopra shares a picture reminiscing the old days of no social distancing
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Parineeti took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture featuring herself along with Bollywood colleagues Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the image, she wrote: "The days of no social distancing and 9 am pancakes on Katrina's orders."

On the film front, she will be next seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan gets a peck from Alia, Parineeti in THROWBACK pic & we wish it was us instead of the actresses

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement