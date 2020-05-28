Parineeti Chopra shares a picture reminiscing the old days of no social distancing

Amid lockdown, actress Parineeti Chopra is missing the days of no social distancing.

Parineeti took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture featuring herself along with Bollywood colleagues , , , and Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the image, she wrote: "The days of no social distancing and 9 am pancakes on Katrina's orders."

On the film front, she will be next seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star .

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan gets a peck from Alia, Parineeti in THROWBACK pic & we wish it was us instead of the actresses

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×