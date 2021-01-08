Parineeti Chopra shares a precious photo with her mom and dad from Ambala vacation; Calls them her ‘producers’

Parineeti Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share an endearing picture with her parents, Pawan and Reena Chopra from their recent Ambala getaway.

Bollywood actor , who was holidaying in the UK for over a month, returned before the strict lockdown and took off to her hometown Ambala for a mini-vacation with her family. The actress, who was born and grew up there, is currently enjoying some quality time with her mom and dad. The actress also shared several pictures and videos on her social media handle from the vacay. One of the many pictures includes Parineeti posing with her parents, Pawan and Reena Chopra. In the still, the trio can be seen happily striking a pose for the camera.

The actress can be seen donning a black pencil skirt paired with a turtle neck top and a red jacket. She is looking fresh as a daisy in the picture as she let her tresses flow. Her mom can be seen wearing a suit while her dad can be seen sporting a casual outfit. Parineeti also hilariously called her parents ‘producers’ in her post. She captioned it as ‘My producers,” followed with an emoji.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s latest post here:

Earlier, she has shared a video wherein she can be seen learning how to eat sugarcane from her father Pawan Chopra. She captioned the post as, ''Epic fail: eating sugarcane the right way. Keep getting scolded “NOT LIKE THIS TISHA!” Always nervous learning something from papa. He’s a pro at everything. #FarmLife.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is all set to essay the role of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal in the latter's upcoming biopic. Parineeti will also star in Dibakar Banerjee's next film alongside .

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra completes 9 years in Bollywood; Shares throwback tweet of her first film announcement

