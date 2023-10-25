Parineeti Chopra shines bright in THIS unseen pic with brothers from Raghav Chadha and her wedding festivities

Actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in September in a grand destination wedding held in Udaipur. The big fat Punjabi wedding marked the presence of various politicians and celebrities including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sania Mirza, Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra, and many more. Notably, various glimpses of the wedding had surfaced earlier, some of which were shared by the actress herself. And now, Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra has shared an unseen photograph from the pre-wedding festivities. Check it out inside!

Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra shares unseen photo from her pre-wedding festivities

The Ishaqzaade actress tied the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 24. From minimal wedding decorations to Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy wedding lehenga, everything about the big fat Punjabi wedding was all glitz and glam.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra dropped a new picture from the actress’ pre-wedding festivities wherein their brother Sahaj Chopra is also seen striking a pose with the duo.



The actress looked resplendent in a yellow kurta as she flaunted her mehendi, and she exuded a bridal glow too. As she is striking a pose with her brothers, it is safe to say that the trio is setting some sibling goals.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account today, he wrote in the caption, “Home doesn't feel far away with these two! @parineetichopra @thisissahajchopra.” It seems like his post has left the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress feeling overwhelmed as she dropped crying emoticons in the comment section of Shivang’s post. Check it out below!

Into the work fronts of Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra…

What makes the RagNeeti wedding stand out is the fact that it marks the union of politics with Bollywood.

Parineeti Chopra stepped into the world of cinema with Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. The actress left no stone unturned to sprint towards success since then. She proceeded to deliver some entertaining performances in movies like Ishaqzaade, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Hasee Toh Phasee, and more.

However, her character of Zoya in Ishaqzaade to date remains iconic. Needless to say, the actress swept over the hearts of the audience with her indelible performance in the film. And, it was only recently that the actress was seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha has immersed himself in the world of politics. He began his career as a chartered accountant who found politics to be his passion and joined the Aam Aadmi Party upon its formation. Later, he also won the 2015 Delhi assembly elections and in the year 2022, he was appointed as a Rajya Sabha member.

