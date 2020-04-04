Parineeti Chopra snuggles up on her bed amid home quarantine and flaunts her flawless skin; Watch VIDEO

Parineeti Chopra has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she makes the most of her quarantine period by snuggling up on the bed. Check out the video.

The Coronavirus pandemic that has hit India along with the rest of the world has called for an indefinite lockdown across the country. Everyone has resorted to being in quarantine and have maintained social distancing. Our beloved celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also been doing the same and are indulging in numerous productive and creative stuff to keep themselves busy amid the quarantine period. ’s latest home quarantine video is the latest example that we can take in this regard.

The actress is seen snuggling up on her bed and flaunting her flawless skin while looking back at the camera. Clad in a black outfit with all her hair let loose, Parineeti Chopra is seen in a completely different avatar in the video. Moreover, we cannot get over her seamless expressions as she relaxes in her cozy zone and makes the most of her self-quarantine period. Needless to say, we surely want to know the secret behind her flawless skin!

Check out Parineeti Chopra’s video below:

On the work front, Parineeti will be collaborating with again after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. It has been helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is one of the most awaited movies of this year. However, its release date has been postponed owing to the current situation prevailing in the country. The actress will be next seen in The Girl On The Train which is a remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name.

Credits :Instagram

