Parineeti Chopra steps out to promote Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar ahead of wedding with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s upcoming wedding is the talk of the town, and the Internet is buzzing with rumors and speculations about the date, venue and other details of their wedding. Just yesterday, we exclusively informed that the actress has completed all her brand launch commitments as well as her work on her upcoming film Mission Raniganj. Now, ahead of her wedding with Raghav Chadha, Parineeti was spotted in the city as she promoted her upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, with her co-star Akshay Kumar.

Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar promote Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra were seen posing for the paparazzi as they promoted their film Misson Raniganj. Parineeti looked oh-so-gorgeous in a breezy black kurta paired with white pants. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail, and she accessorized with simple earrings. She wore black pointed-toe pumps that went perfectly with her outfit. She was seen posing with Akshay Kumar, who opted for a casual look. He wore a black graphic print t-shirt with matching pants, and white sneakers. Check out the pictures and video below!

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj was initially titled Capsule Gill, and later The Great Indian Rescue. Finally, the film’s title was changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is about the story of late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding festivities will reportedly take place on the 23rd and 24th of September, in Udaipur. Pinkvilla reported that after wrapping up her work commitments, Parineeti has started doing final meetings with the vendors to check on and supervise all the preparations going on for her big fat wedding. The actress will be heading to Udaipur in the next four to five days.

