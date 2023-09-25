Parineeti Chopra stuns with ENORMOUS diamond ring in debut public appearance after marrying Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot in Udaipur yesterday. Today, they dropped the most gorgeous pictures of themselves from their dreamy wedding ceremony. Now, a day after their wedding, the couple made their first public appearance in Udaipur. They were spotted by the paparazzi at the jetty as they made their way back to the airport.

Parineeti Chopra rocks her diamond ring during first public appearance post wedding with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha looked stunning as they made their first public appearance after their grand wedding. Parineeti donned a loose pink poncho over a matching crop top. She paired it with baggy denim jeans. Meanwhile, Raghav looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants. He was seen in dark sunglasses and wore brown shoes. Pictures and videos from their public appearance went viral on social media. However, what garnered our attention was the huge diamond rock on Parineeti's ring finger. The actress flaunted her diamond solitaire ring, and we can't stop gushing over how gorgeous it looks!

Check it out below.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha post pictures from their wedding

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Parineeti and Raghav dropped the first pictures from their wedding ceremony. Sharing the dreamy pictures, they wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time.. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." The first picture showed them walking hand-in-hand after getting married, while the guests stood along the aisles and clapped for them. In another picture, they were seen exchanging garlands. Another picture captured a precious moment from their pheras, while one snap showed Raghav kissing Parineeti's forehead during the wedding.

Soon after they dropped the pictures, a number of Bollywood celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and others wished them.

